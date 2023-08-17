HST Ventures LLC Lowers Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HST Ventures LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises about 0.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQC

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 530,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.