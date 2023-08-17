HST Ventures LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HST Ventures LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,757. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.76 and a 200-day moving average of $336.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

