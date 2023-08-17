H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.17.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.31. The company had a trading volume of 116,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,328. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

