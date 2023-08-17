H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 1,930,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,186. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.