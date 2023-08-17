H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 91,192 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Up 9.7 %

H&R Block stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,497. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,739,000 after purchasing an additional 151,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

