Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,719. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

