Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5247 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.
