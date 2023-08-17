Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,113. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.