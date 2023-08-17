Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,587. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.