Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.46. 597,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

