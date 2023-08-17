Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.61. 2,170,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $330.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 95.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

