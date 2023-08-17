Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.59.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

