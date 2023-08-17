holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.26 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $173,251.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.87 or 0.06226389 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01607101 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,837.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

