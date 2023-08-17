Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.32 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Holo has a total market cap of $184.86 million and $12.32 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,892,466,862 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

