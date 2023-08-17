Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 854,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 3,461,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,390. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

