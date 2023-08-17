HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 4.7%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.39. Approximately 74,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 444,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.
HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.39.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
