Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 946,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

