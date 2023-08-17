Heronetta Management L.P. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Heronetta Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream comprises about 2.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Hess Midstream worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after buying an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $11,870,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 1,069,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

