Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of HP opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

