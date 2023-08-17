Head-To-Head Review: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) & Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TESSCO Technologies and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50

Eutelsat Communications has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 483.85%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Eutelsat Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13 Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eutelsat Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

