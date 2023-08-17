Head to Head Review: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.97 -$1.09 billion ($2.15) -7.39 EVmo $12.56 million 0.15 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 5 3 0 2.22 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -26.75% -42.16% -15.87% EVmo -62.92% -246.28% -33.96%

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats EVmo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About EVmo

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.