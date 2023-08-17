HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,656. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

