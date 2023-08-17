HC Wainwright Comments on Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 13,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

