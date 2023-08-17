GXChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,176.75 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. GXChain has a market cap of $23.47 million and $5,176.75 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002686 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

