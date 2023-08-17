Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 674,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,986. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

