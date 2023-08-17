Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 674,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,986. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

