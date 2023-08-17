GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma Trading Down 5.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

