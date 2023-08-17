GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GT Biopharma Trading Down 5.2 %
GT Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
