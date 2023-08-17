Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares — Dividend of $0.14

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1433 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 866,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 221.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.