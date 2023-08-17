Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
