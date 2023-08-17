Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.52 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 134,682 shares changing hands.

Griffin Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,841.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Griffin Mining

In related news, insider Adam Usdan sold 414,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £4,144.70 ($5,257.77). 19.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

