Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

GRGSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Shares of GRGSF remained flat at $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

