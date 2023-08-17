GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 4.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 5,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.