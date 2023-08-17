Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

GSBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $622.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.36 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

