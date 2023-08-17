Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHOO opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

