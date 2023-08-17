Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $11.93 Million Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of EHC opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

