Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 25,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,380. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

About Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.