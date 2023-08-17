Grant Brown Sells 6,679 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,965. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

