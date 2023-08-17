Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.04 Variable Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC remained flat at $14.82 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 443,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

