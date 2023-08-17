Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL remained flat at $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,225,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,976. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

