Golar LNG Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 481.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

