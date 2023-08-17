Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.72- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.72 EPS.
Globant Trading Down 2.9 %
Globant stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.98. 699,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,448. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $232.81.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 110.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
