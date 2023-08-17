Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.83 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.

Globant Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Globant by 72.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.