Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Globalink Investment stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 14,626.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 146,266 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

