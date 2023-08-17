Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 4,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
