Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 4,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

