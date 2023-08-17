Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $125.81. 1,208,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

