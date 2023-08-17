Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital L. P Purchases 185,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,173. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

