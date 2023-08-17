Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

