Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE GETY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 450,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.46. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

GETY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.