German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $146,800.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $40.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

