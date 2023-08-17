Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 1,926,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,753. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

