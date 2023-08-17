Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 536,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

